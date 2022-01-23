Snow showers move in after noon, a coating to an inch possible

TODAY: AM Mostly Cloudy, PM Snow Showers Developing. Hi 32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Snow Showers. Lo 17. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Some Peeks of Sun Early. Stray Snow Showers by Evening. Hi 32. Winds: SW 5 mph.

It’s chilly again this morning with most of us starting out in the teens. It’s not as bitter as yesterday morning when some locations were sub-zero. Clouds will continue to thicken today as we watch a fast-moving clipper system approach the commonwealth, spreading snow into western PA before trying to make it over the mountains this afternoon and evening.

The snow will need to overcome some dry air near the surface, but should be able to for counties north and west of Harrisburg as some stronger lift moves in. This is where the steadiest snow showers will occur, with mainly flurries and lighter snow showers possible along Route 30 and points south. A coating to an inch of snow is expected for most by the time snow showers exit this evening, with locally higher amounts (closer to 2″) possible over Mifflin and Juniata counties.

Monday will start off cold but dry again with temperatures in the teens. Another fast-moving clipper will approach Monday night, bringing a few more snow showers but likely nothing more than a coating to a half inch at worst. Following this, yet another Arctic front moves through Tuesday night, keeping us very cold with highs by Wednesday and Thursday in the 20s and overnight lows plunging into the teens. Thursday morning lows will be the coldest of the week with widespread single digit readings expected.

At the moment, no big storms are on the horizon, but we could get grazed with some snow toward late next Friday and into the start of next weekend. A coastal storm will brew but exactly where is unclear right now. Stay tuned for updates!

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo