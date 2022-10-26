MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year.

The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.

“It’s bittersweet; we love downtown Mechanicsburg but parking and receiving our many supply deliveries are difficult,” Glitz Soap Co. stated.

Glitz Soap Co. currently has two locations, one in downtown Carlisle on 126 N Hanover Street, and their second location in Mechanicsburg, on 1 E. Main Street, which is still currently opened and operational.

Glitz Soap Co. is known for its hand made, cruelty-free, vegan ingredient made soaps, lotions, hair products and more, according to their website.