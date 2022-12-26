HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your little ones are going to be home for holiday break, you’re sure to hear them say “i’m bored!” at least a couple of times!

So, what are some healthy ways to help keep them entertained?

Doctors at Cleveland Clinic Children’s say cooking is a great activity and you can even sneak in a little math when it comes to measuring ingredients.

Some other ideas could include taking your child to the library to check out a book or going for a walk outside.

Winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating are other options. Remember, not every activity has to cost money. Many communities offer free events for children. You could also plan family events like watching a movie together.

Doctors do say you should limit screen time and continue with their usual sleep schedule, so they don’t have an issue transitioning back to school after the holiday.

So, for our question of the day, we want to know what you plan to do with your kids over winter break?