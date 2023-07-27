(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Timberline Solar Energy Shingles have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The hazard comes from electrical components in the shingles, which the commission says can malfunction.

The recall includes TLS-1 jumper modules and TLS-1 energy shingles installed as part of residential solar energy systems. The shingles mounted on roofs, measure about 64 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch and weigh about 10 pounds.

The solar systems were sold directly from GAF and through installing contractors in select states between November 2021 and April 2023. The recalled shingles were sold as part of solar systems priced from $40,000 to $100,000.

According to the commission, the firm has received one report of fire and five reports of thermal incidents. These have resulted in property damage, including damage to a roof deck. No injuries have been reported.

According to the commission, GAF Energy is replacing all jumper modules and checking the electrical components of each solar shingle for defects, and repairing them free of charge. They have been remotely shutting off impacted systems until they are fixed. Consumers will be compensated for monetary losses due to the loss of solar energy generation during that time

GAF is contacting known customers. The commission says consumers who have not heard from GAF to contact their installers to check if their shingles have been recalled.

GAF Energy toll-free at 888-838-5567 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.gaf.energy/important-safety-message/ or https://www.gaf.energy/ and click on “Recall” for more information.