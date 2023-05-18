(WHTM) — Solar power is fueling tonight’s hometown heroes.

Four 8th-grade girls from Saint Patrick School in Carlisle returned home from a national solar power competition in Colorado.

Their project was to create a way to use solar panels to pump clean water from the ground.

The girls beat three other teams from across the state to qualify. The so-called “Solar sisters,” received the “Rookie of the Year” award.

Their project caught the attention of a Rotary Club that’s interested in raising money for solar-powered wells in Venezuela.