Some clouds for the next two days, some rain returns by Thursday night

TODAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Roll In. Hi 54.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 54.

Yesterday’s rain has cleared out and it didn’t amount to much. Today will start off with some sunshine before more clouds roll in this afternoon. Today’s clouds are from a weak wave dropping out of the Great Lakes region. There is very little moisture with this wave and therefore there shouldn’t be any rain later today or tonight. If anything, a few drops from a stray shower are possible, but that’s about it. Highs will be slightly cooler today, but still above normal…in the mid-50s. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will also be mainly dry but overcast. With east flow, temperatures will hold in the 50s and it will be cool and have a damp feeling during the day. Drizzle will increase late Thursday and showers will move in for tomorrow night. A stronger front will move through early Friday with some rain before winds pick up and skies clear out for the second half of the day. Highs rebound into the 60s for Friday.

The weekend features seasonably cooler temperatures with mainly dry conditions. Some model guidance suggests some showers across our southern tier counties early Sunday morning, otherwise, much of our weekend is looking dry. We’ll keep you posted as those showers certainly aren’t a given yet either. We will keep things relatively cool to start next week too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara