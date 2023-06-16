TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lo 58. Winds WNW 5 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 82. Winds NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 87. Lo 62.

Amidst what has been a windy day have been some warm and pleasant conditions in the low 80s. Lows overnight will cool into the upper 50s to low 60s once again amongst clearing skies for another pleasant evening in what has been a trend of overnight comfort. A ridge of higher pressure will bring in added warmth headed into next week. Not among the changing weather next week will be any significant rain chance for the next few days, a bad sign for worsening drought conditions in the Midstate.

The biggest issue for many of us the the significant lack of rain experienced over the past several weeks. Despite several rain chances over the past week it hasn’t been enough to make a significant dent in our overall rain deficit for the year. An upper level ridge next week will further hurt any chances for rain, and signals remain low for anything other than the stray shower during much of the week. What has cropped up over the last few model runs has been potential for widespread rain showers next Saturday. We are hesitant to guarantee anything at this point this far out, however we will wait to see if models continue to hold onto the stronger signal seen so far. What will be in the house is a round of warming that will bring us into the upper 80s and maybe close to 90 at various points next week. The Summer Solstice and the beginning of calendar summer will reign in a much more summer-like stretch of weather.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain