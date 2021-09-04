Some showers Sunday, otherwise a pleasant Labor Day weekend

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Pleasant! High 79. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 65. Winds: Calm.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few Light Showers. High 77. Winds: SE 5 mph.

High pressure maintains control for the start of Labor Day weekend. Plan for a mix of clouds and sunshine today with a seasonable high near 80 degrees and light winds.

Clouds increase Sunday will a few showers arriving throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will likely average less than a tenth of an inch for most areas, but it will be cloudy and damp. A few spots could see a quarter inch through Sunday night.

Skies clear Monday morning and a northwest breeze develops for Monday afternoon as we enjoy a pleasant Labor Day. Dry weather can be expected for most of next week, with just a few storms possible Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Cooler weather will dominate our near future with highs in the upper 70s or low 80s!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo