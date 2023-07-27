TODAY: Hot and Humid, PM Scattered Storms Develop. Hi 96. Lo 73.

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms Early, Remaining Muggy. Lo 75.

FRIDAY: Nearing Records, Hot. Hi 97.

SATURDAY: Hit or Miss Storms. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Less Humid, Seasonable. Hi 85.

High temperatures yesterday did the hit upper 80s and 90° for many locations. This started a heat wave that peaks today and Friday. Morning temperatures today and tomorrow start in the mid-70s kicking off the hot days. Today high temperatures will be near 96°, with the chance of showers and storms. A disturbance is likely to touch off a few showers and storms as early as lunch time, with more scattered storms by mid-afternoon. Some of these storms could be slow-moving and still bring a chance of rain later this evening and overnight for areas south and southeast of Harrisburg.

For Friday plenty of sunshine and dry weather should yield the hottest day of this heat wave. Upper 90s are likely, which could challenge the record of 99°. Either way the heat will break after Friday into the weekend, with low 90s for Saturday and then mid-80s for Sunday.

Next week should start pleasant and more comfortable with highs in the low to mid-80s. We do not see a chance of rain though until next Thursday or Friday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso