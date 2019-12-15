Some sun and a bit breezy today, tracking some light snow for Monday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Snow Developing. Lo 30.

MONDAY: Light Snow To Rain. 1-3″ Snow Expected. Hi 34.

Behind yesterday’s rain, the winds have picked up and this Sunday will be a blustery day. There will be clouds at times along with some sunshine too. Temperatures look to remain fairly steady throughout the day, in the lower to mid-40s. The winds will start to subside by this evening but expect blustery conditions for most of this Sunday.

Clouds will begin to increase tonight with yet another storm on the way. Lows will dip just below freezing tonight and that will set the stage for some light accumulating snow heading into Monday morning. Some precipitation will ride up and over a warm front tonight and light snow is expected to begin in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, especially for southern areas. Snow will overspread the region from southwest to northeast and most areas will be seeing snow by the Monday morning commute. At this time, it appears light snow showers will continue off and on through Monday afternoon/evening. For areas north of Harrisburg the precipitation may remain as light snow through the evening hours. Snow totals through Monday will likely be in the 1-3″ range with most of it coming during the morning.

Eventually, the wintry mix will change to plain rainfall heading into Monday evening and Monday night. Showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. This won’t be a big snowfall, but some accumulation is possible and could make travel tricky during the daytime hours of Monday. We will continue to track this system throughout the day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara