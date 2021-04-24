Some sun and warmth this weekend with rain too

TODAY: Morning Sunshine, Increasing Afternoon/Evening Clouds. Rain Mostly After Sunset. Hi 67. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Steady Rain, 0.25-0.75” Average Totals. Lo 50.
SUNDAY: Rain Exits by 8-10AM, Morning Clouds, More Afternoon/Evening Sun. Hi 67.
Today starts dry with increasing clouds. We stay dry for nearly all of this morning and afternoon. Some showers may develop near sunset, but for many of us, the rain will hold off until tonight. It will make a quick exit by dawn Sunday, leaving behind 0.25-0.75″. Sunday will start cloudy, but the sun will break through by the afternoon with the winds increasing too as skies clear. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s! If the projected pattern holds, sunny weather looks to continue through next Wednesday with highs approaching the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday!
-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso