YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Central PA Search and Rescue, Search Team 93, received $14,000 in funding from the York County PA Office of Emergency Management to purchase a brand new drone.

Search Team 93 is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization based in York County.

The advanced drone, a DJI Matrice M30T, can be used in nearly any weather conditions and is loaded with technology to help find anyone who is lost, abducted, or fleeing from law enforcement.

The drone features zoom-in and lock options which allow its high-definition camera to get close enough to read a license plate or see a moving person. The drone can also follow cars or people over long distances.

The all-weather drone has been named “The Commish”. Search 93 Chief Kurt Timmer says the group chose the name because of the York County Commissioners’ generosity in funding the drones purchase.

“This is a true game-changer,” said York County Commissioner Ron Smith. “This drone will

allow us to do things in the air we’ve never been able to do before, which will benefit all York

County residents.”

Search 93 is part of the York County Child Abduction Response Effort (CARE) Team, which includes multiple law enforcement and civilian agencies who help investigate child abductions.

The Commish’s versatility will allow it to be used in a wide variety of applications such as search and rescue, aerial views of structure fires, and tracking fleeing fugitives.

“We will respond at the need of any fire chief or any police chief for any incident that requires

the use of a drone,” Timmer said.