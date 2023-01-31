PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the southbound Route 849 in Perry County is expected to be closed later in the morning or afternoon between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough.

The closure will take place so that emergency repairs can be made to the bridge that is spanning Little Buffalo Creek. The work will take about a week to complete.

According to PennDOT, a detour will be in place for southbound Route 849. Motorists are advised to take westbound Route 22 from Route 34 just north of Newport to westbound Route 17, to southbound Route 74 to eastbound Route 274 to northbound Route 34 to Route 849 south of the closure.

Northbound Route 849 will remain open.

Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT stated that an update will be issued once the detour is lifted.