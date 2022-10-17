FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.

Phase one began on April 7, 2022, according to a press release from the Deputy Borough Manager of Chambersburg, Phil Wolgemuth.

The phase one purchase included:

Part of the shopping center South of W. Washington Street

A large parking lot

Space formerly owned by Golds Gym (Recently purchased by Keystone Health on August 25, 2022)

A building which occupied various other businesses.

Phase 2 purchase took place on October 13, 2022 which included:

A portion of the center between W. Washington Street and Loudon Street – falling between Cedar Street and Conococheague creek.

Space formerly owned by Rent-A-Center

Space formerly owned by JCPenny Auto Service facility

With a price tag of $4.5 million, the CAMA was able to move forward with the purchase with the help of federal grant money – money which does not need to be returned to the Federal Government even after the resale of the site.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the acquisition costs were fully covered for this 2 phase purchase – these funds were provided through the US Treasury Department and then given to CAMA through the Borough.

It should also be noted that no Borough taxes or local tax payer dollars were used for the entire purchase of the shopping center.

Unlike the phase 1 purchase, which was mostly resold, CAMA will retain ownership of portions from the phase 2 property, in order to eventually develop infrastructure to improve the areas stormwater management. These plans have not yet been finalized.

The property management control was turned over by CAMA and given to the Borough.

If you have any questions regarding the re-development of the shopping center, please reach out to the Community & Economic Development Specialist, Guy Shaul at (717)-251-2446 or gshaul@chambersburgpa.gov.