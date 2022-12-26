(WHTM) — For those Midstate residents that travel to Baltimore/Washington International Airport to fly, the airport’s largest airline, southwest, is suffering major issues on Monday.

According to FlightAware, the airline canceled 65% of their scheduled flights on Monday, Dec. 26. At BWI, that equated to over 251 cancelations.

Southwest’s website also stated they are experiencing system issues that are impacting new bookings, flight changes, and the ability for passengers to check in to their flights.

“Our phone system is very busy due to high demand. Customers booked during this time may be eligible to rebook or fly standby without any charges. Use our self-service tools to change or cancel your flight.”

BWI itself is also experiencing departure delays of 57 minutes and increasing, according to FlightAware.