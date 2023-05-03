HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn State Center for the Protection of Children has announced that in partnership with the Office of Head Start, has launched a Spanish-language version of the iLookout for Child Abuse program nationwide.

“We here at Penn State are very proud to know that iLookOut is helping prepare early childhood educators nationwide to better protect children — by knowing what does and doesn’t count as abuse, and also by being prepared to help at-risk children and their families,” says Levi, director of the iLookOut Project and professor of humanities and pediatrics at the Penn State College of Medicine.

The program is an online interactive learning training that uses video-based storylines to prepare those who work with children to identify red flags for child abuse and know how to respond. iLookOut was adopted as the official training for Head Start staff, consultants, contractors, and volunteers nationwide.

Both the English and Spanish training modules are available free of charge to Head Start programs nationwide. For more information about the lookout Project, click here.

Originally designed with early childcare professionals in mind, iLookout has been used to provide Act-31-approved training for all mandated reporters in the state.