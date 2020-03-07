Sports championship organizers work to prevent spread of coronavirus

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – High school sports championships are in full swing across Pennsylvania this weekend. Organizers are taking action to protect athletes and fans from the coronavirus.

The PIAA released a statement saying in part, “All championship sites have medical staff on site and the use of hand sanitizers available throughout their facilities.”

One of those facilities is the Giant Center, where hundreds of spectators are watching wrestling championships.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts tells us it has increased the number of hand sanitation machines available.

A representative told us, “Given the current concerns related to COVID-19, we are increasing our cleaning, sanitation and disinfection frequency above our already high standards.”

The PIAA is recommending athletes shower before and after competing.

Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf announced there are four presumed positive cases in Pennsylvania. Two are in Montgomery County, one is in Delaware County and another is in Wayne County.