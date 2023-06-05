MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 79. Winds N 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearer. Lo 53. Winds W 5mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 80. Lo 54. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

We return to our regime of stability as highs top out in the upper 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds make a return during the day but a dry tap means that rain chances remain non-existent Monday. Clearing skies in the evening will put us back into back into a range of crispy temperatures and jacket weather.

Change is the last thing on mother nature’s mind, as for the next week these highs won’t change a whole lot. Lows too, will remain stable in the low 50s throughout the week. The lack of any robust upper level pattern most of the week means that there’s nothing in place for any potential pattern shift. The weekend however, does yield an upper level trough that will bring conditions conducive for perhaps one of the larger chances for rain we’ve had in while. We will continue to keep you updated on this chance throughout the week as new model data comes out and we are able to further refine the forecast. The only other chance for rain this week is Tuesday, where limited potential for the stray shower or storm exists.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain