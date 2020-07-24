Stalled front could bring more rain today, mainly dry and hot again this weekend

TODAY: Scattered Showers/T-Storms, Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Muggy, Patchy Fog. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray Shower. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Very Hot & Humid. Hi 96.

Yesterday’s downpours and t-storms were the result of a cold front sinking southward across Pennsylvania. That front will stall out across the region today, making for more clouds, more showers, and an occasional thunderstorm. It will stay humid today, but it won’t be as hot thanks to the persistent cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The showers and t-storms will again be hit-or-miss today, but some areas still need rainfall, so hopefully, it will help. Tonight will be cloudy, muggy, and some patchy fog could develop too. The front will likely move far enough south tonight to help dry things out in time for the weekend.

The weekend will be dry with more heat and humidity. Sunday looks particularly hot with heat index values likely in the triple digits again. Highs will likely reach the upper 90s both Sunday and Monday before scattered t-storms arrive via a cold front Tuesday. This front will finally offer some relief from the worst of the heat and humidity by mid-next week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara