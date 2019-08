(WHTM) – In addition to the classic hot Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks announces a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew drink available for purchase Tuesday.

Starbucks says the drink combines pumpkin spice flavoring and cold brew coffee, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

In addition to the two pumpkin drinks, Starbucks is bringing back the Salted Caramel Mocha and pumpkin-flavored baked items, including a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.