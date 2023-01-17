HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will be making a stop at the GIANT Center this summer.

The tour, which boasts an international cast of Olympic, World, and National Champion skaters, will be performing at the GIANT Center on Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.

You can click here to purchase tickets.

Impressive figure skaters from around the world, including Olympic Champion Nathan Chen, will be performing live on the ice. Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning will also be performing on this tour.

The tour lineup also includes the following:

2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Fraizer

2022 Olympic Silver Medalists, three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Two-time Canadian Dance Champions and World Bronze medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown

Two-time World Medalist and four-time Japenese Champion Satoko Miyahara

2022 World Junior Champion Ilia Malinin

2022 World Junior Champion Isabeau Levito

And more!

The last time that Stars on Ice visited the GIANT Center was in April of 2022.