Starting mild this weekend, turning colder for Sunday with light snow in-between

TODAY: Mild and breezy, Highs near 50. Winds increasing from the west 10-15 mph for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Light snow showers, mostly south of the PA Turnpike. Lo 30. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning snow showers before dawn. A coating to one inch possible. Clearing and colder by mid-morning. Hi 34. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Today begins with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s after highs yesterday were near 60°! We continue the overall mild trend today, but it begins to wane. A few light areas of rain are possible this morning, however this should not be widespread. Temperatures peak today near 50°. Winds pick up this afternoon with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Later this evening and tonight colder weather comes storming back in from the west. This will take some time, but it should be cold enough after midnight that we do expect some snow showers to develop. Given how warm it has been lately, and some dry air in place of ahead of the snow, the snow may struggle to accumulate. It should stay as a fluffy snow though, so a quick coating to an inch of snow is possible. The highest chances of accumulation will likely be south of the PA Turnpike. The storm system itself will be southeast of the region near the coast keep us away from the main action.

Beyond 6 AM tomorrow morning the light snow will be moving out of the region. The rest of Sunday will be colder with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Conditions will be blustery at times with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. The colder weather bleeds into Monday too with high temperatures only near 30°.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso