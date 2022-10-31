(WHTM) — A state commission on mental health has made recommendations on how to spend millions of federal dollars. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, set aside in the state budget for mental health.

This would be a one-time investment of $100 million. Officials said they are still working on more regular funding sources, but they said this money is desperately needed support.

“We have people who are facing longer waits to get help, we know we have people who might have to travel to get help,” Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said.

Schaefer said the need for mental health services is growing, but counties are not able to keep up.

“We’ve been really limping along without a sustained contribution from the state,” she said.

That is where the Behavioral Health Commission for Mental Health comes in. The state legislature tasked several government agencies with creating a commission which could make recommendations on how best to spend $100 million in federal funds.

“As part of the budget negotiations back in July, $100 million was appropriated for mental health,” PA Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The commission released recommendations in early October, separating the $100 million into three categories. First, it recommended $37 million in workforce development to address staffing shortages.

“We’ve not been able to keep pace, for instance, with pay for those individuals,” Schaefer said.

Dale Adair, Deputy Secretary of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said many people have left the field, often for higher-paying jobs.

“They may be going to places like Walmart, to Amazon,” he said.

Second, the commission recommended $23.5 million for criminal justice programs to get people to treatment instead of a cell.

“Prison isn’t really the place for people to get the mental health services they need,” Schaefer said, explaining the money could be used to support diversion programs or to get treatment to inmates.

Last, the commission recommended $39 million to expand existing programs like crisis services.

“Call centers, the 988 call centers…mobile crisis teams…walk-in centers or crisis stabilization units,” Adair listed.

However, it could be a while before communities see that money. The legislature still has to take action, and their 2022 session is wrapping up.

“It’s obviously incredibly disappointing that they have left town without identifying any of those recommendations as priorities,” Snead said.

State officials said these dollars could be life-saving.

“If we are able to intervene and intervene correctly, then we prevent several other things from potentially happening,” Adair said.

The state legislature has to pass legislation before communities have access to these funds. Advocates said they hope lawmakers do this as soon as they are back in session next year.