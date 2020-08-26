State leaders relax rules for child care

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State leaders are taking steps to make child care more accessible for parents who need it.

This school year, many kids are doing distance learning. That means more working parents are in need of daycare options.

Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said that demand is why they’re relaxing the rules for licensed child centers.

“I want you to know that your family is not alone. There are resources available to help you,” Miller said. “You have every right to reach out and ask for help when you need it.”

The Department of Human Services created a database of daycare options that can be accessed here.