HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Museum of Pennsylvania has announced that it is rolling out a series of holiday-themed events in the coming weeks.

Among the events that have been added to the December schedule are seasonal shows in the planetarium, museum store winter sale days and a New Years’ Eve celebration.

The special seasonal show at the Planetarium, titled “Season of Light” will highlight for astronomy and holiday traditions for audiences of all ages.

Some of the topics that will be featured will include the burning of Yule logs, Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, luminarias, the Hanukkah menorah, and the Star of Bethlehem.

Showings are scheduled for:

Wednesday, December 13, to Saturday, December 16, at noon

Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20, to Saturday, December 23, at noon and 2 p.m.

The planetarium shows will cost $3 in addition to general museum admission.

The State Museum store sale days will take place on December 22 and 23. On these dates, shoppers will receive a 20% discount on a variety of holiday gifts.

The museum’s New Years’ Eve celebration will take place on December 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will include crafts, trivia games, dancing, and a firefly and streamer drop at noon.

The state museum will be closed on Sunday, December 24, and Sunday, December 31.