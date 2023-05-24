LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police charged a Lancaster County man on Wednesday, May 24, who they say was involved in several indecent exposure incidents in the area, according to a police report.

Pennsylvania State Police, the New Holland Police Department and the East Earl Township Police Department investigated nine separate indecent exposure incidents in Lancaster County across five municipalities during the fall and winter of 2022-2023.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

As detailed in a police report, a man in a blue sedan allegedly approached females and would ask them sexually explicit questions and expose himself to them.

State Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Thomas Thompson after obtaining video surveillance that had information about the suspect’s car and receiving tips from the public.

State Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 717-299-7650.