State Police: Drugs found during traffic stop, children in back seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police said a man they believe was high on drugs was driving with three young children in the back seat.

Troopers said they pulled over the vehicle Saturday around 1:20 a.m. on Route 322 Westbound in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Allen Blocker was behind the wheel. Edgar Nunez-Chavez was his front-seat passenger. A four and nine-year-old girl were in the back seat with a five-year-old boy.



Allen Blocker (right) Edgar Nunez-Chavez (left)

State Police said they found about 1,147 wax paper bags with suspected heroin/fentanyl, about 12 grams of suspected cocaine, and about 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Blocker and Nunez-Chavez were charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and endangering the welfare of children. Blocker is also charged with driving under the influence of drugs and a traffic violation.

Both men are in the Dauphin County Prison.