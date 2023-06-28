PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was told on Wednesday night there a is river search happening in Perry County.

The search took place in the Susquehanna River across from the Millersburg Ferry near the Ferryboat Campsites in Liverpool, Pennsylvania, and went on for multiple hours.

Emergency crews and State Police confirmed the search is a water rescue, but the events leading up to the search are unknown at this time.

It is currently unclear who first responders are looking for in the river, but Pennsylvania State Police were searching one side of the river while other emergency crews searched the other.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.