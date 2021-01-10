State Police identify men killed in Saturday crash in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) State Police have identified the three men killed after a weekend crash.

Mackenzie Mulroy, Zachary Kijowski, and Michael Shovlin died after the crash.

Investigators said Mulroy lost control of the Audi while driving through a curve on the roadway. He then struck a curb and hit a tree near 7015 Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Another man was also in the car. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center in critical condition. As of Sunday afternoon, he was still in intensive care, according to State Police.