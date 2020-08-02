State Police investigate the disappearance of registered sex offender

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a registered sex offender in Dauphin County.

Investigators said Raymond Hill, 55, of Upper Paxton Township was last seen on Tuesday, July 28.

He was driving a white and silver Ford F-350 van with PA Registration KZA 1309. He was headed North of Berrysburg.

State Police described Hill as around 5’8″, about 230 lbs, has short brown hair. He also wears glasses and has tattoos of a cross on his upper left arm and another cross and the initials WWJD on his upper right arm.

Troopers don’t know where he is but believe he may be in the Harrisburg area or Northumberland County.