State Police investigating attempted child luring in Cumberland County

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the attempted luring of a 13-year-old girl in Cumberland County.

State Police say a red Ford Escape stopped in front of a home in Southampton Township as a girl was walking towards her bus stop. While the girl was outside, State Police say a man motioned to the girl to come to his car.

The man drove away after the girl went back into her home. Abc27 has reached out to State Police for a full description of the driver.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.