State Police investigating attempted child luring in Cumberland County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the attempted luring of a 13-year-old girl in Cumberland County.

State Police say a red Ford Escape stopped in front of a home in Southampton Township as a girl was walking towards her bus stop. While the girl was outside, State Police say a man motioned to the girl to come to his car.

The man drove away after the girl went back into her home. Abc27 has reached out to State Police for a full description of the driver.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss