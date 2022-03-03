MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted homicide at the Dairy Queen on US-22 on Thursday afternoon.

State Police say a known suspect and one victim engaged in a dispute at the Dairy Queen when the victim suffered a knife injury. A second victim was later struck by a vehicle driven by the suspect outside of the building.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The identities and ages of the victims were not released by State Police.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident, but State Police have not publicly identified the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.