CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a threat that occurred at the Target Distribution Center in Chambersburg.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman with Pennsylvania State Police, workers have been sent home for precautionary reasons as State Police investigate the threat.

State Police are calling the situation an “active investigation” and the nature of the threat was not disclosed.

This is a developing story and abc27 will bring more information as it becomes available.