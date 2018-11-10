State police make drug bust during hit and run investigation

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) - State police in Jonestown made a drug bust while investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the 10,000 block of Mountain Road in order to investigate a hit and run crash that happened in Lancaster County earlier that day. The suspect they were looking for was 35-year-old Christopher Ryder, of Grantville.

Authorities say they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the front door of the residence. After acquiring a search warrant, police entered the home and found a large indoor marijuana growing operation, along with a psilocybin mushroom growing operation.

According to police the following items were seized:

1. 61 suspected marijuana plants

2. A large Rubbermaid container filled with suspected psilocybin mushrooms

3. Multiple containers of suspected processed marijuana

4. Multiple light fixtures and and equipment for cultivating, harvesting, and selling marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

5. Several digital scales

Police say Ryders has been taken to Lebanon County Central Booking where he is being held on $150,000 dollars bail.