LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are no longer asking for the public’s help in finding 91-year-old Wesley Shepherd, who was last seen near Schultz Bridge Road in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Shepherd is six feet two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has grey hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Shepherd drives a grey 2013 Buick Encore with a Pennsylvania registration that reads LXH7421.

State Police believed that Shepherd could be at special risk of harm or injury.