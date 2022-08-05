CHESTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing person advisory for 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson on August 5. Police report that 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon abducted Thompson.

Picture of Harmon, courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Thompson’s last known location was near West 21st Street in Chester City, Pennsylvania at around 4 p.m. on August 5. Thompson is five-foot six-inches, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes; She was last seen wearing a cheetah print shirt with a brown scarf and blue jeans.

It is unknown what type of car Harmon is driving. According to police, Harmon is considered armed and dangerous.

State Police say to not approach either Thompson or Harmon if seen, call 911 immediately.