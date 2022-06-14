CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are requesting help from the public to identify a man who stole $9,953 from a Gulf gas station on the Baltimore Pike on June 3, 2022.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

The man was hired by the gas station a week prior to the theft and gave the name Ashish Kumar.

The suspect was recorded on the gas station’s surveillance system and also stole all the documents that could have assisted in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station at 610-268-2022 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.