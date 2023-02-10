LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Troopers say Zuleika Santiago-Schomburg, was last seen near State Route 29 and State Route 11 in Luzerne County.

Santiago-Schomburg was last seen wearing a grey coat, grey sweatpants with a black stripe, and black and yellow Jordan sneakers.

Santiago-Schomburg is five feet five inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

State Police believe Santiago-Schomburg could be at special risk of harm or injury. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call state police at 570-821-4110.