BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing five-year-old boy who was last seen with a 30-year-old man with the same last name in Strausstown, Pennsylvania.

State Police say Michael Balthaser, 5, was last seen with Noah Balthaser, 30, in the area of 28 Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township, Berks County at around 2:30 p.m. on June 6.

Michael, who is around three feet five inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, was last seen wearing a black flannel shirt, gray hoodie, tan cargo pants and a camouflage baseball hat. Michael has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a police report, Noah Balthaser is five feet ten inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes with a reddish goatee. Noah Balthaser drives a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with a Pennsylvania plate that reads ZCM0202.

Police believe Michael Balthaser is at special risk of harm of injury and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 or PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.