LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 63-year-old woman from Loyalsock, Lycoming County was missing. As of 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman has been found safe.

Genevieve Ricker was last seen near Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at around 1 p.m.

Police believed Ricker was possibly at special risk of harm or injury.

Ricker is five feet three inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes; She was last seen wearing a green and white crew neck sweatshirt and blue jeans.