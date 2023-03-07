LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 63-year-old woman from Loyalsock, Lycoming County was missing. As of 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman has been found safe.
Genevieve Ricker was last seen near Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at around 1 p.m.
Police believed Ricker was possibly at special risk of harm or injury.
Ricker is five feet three inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes; She was last seen wearing a green and white crew neck sweatshirt and blue jeans.