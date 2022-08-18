JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Gray is five-feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a white short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She was last seen in the area of Summit Drive in Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Juniata County on Aug. 18 at approximately 10 a.m.

Gray drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a Pennsylvania registration that reads: SUENJAC.

If you see Gray, please call 911 immediately.