BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 78-year-old Roland Van Tongel of Alburtis, Pennsylvania.

Van Tongel is five-foot-nine and weighs approximately 200 pounds with balding, white hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy polo shirt, black pants, and brown loafers.

Picture courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Van Tongel drives a white 2002 Subaru Legacy with a Pennsylvania plate reading: KNH1908.

He was last seen driving in Alburtis, Bucks County around 2:00 p.m. on July 13, 2022. Police believe Van Tongel may be at risk of harm or injury; He also may be confused.

Anyone with information about Van Tongel and his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Pennsylvania State Police, Reading at 610-621-8630.