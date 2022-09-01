CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, who was last seen near West Gatesburg Road, Ferguson Township, Centre County at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Kayhart is five feet ten inches, weighs 180 pounds, has white hair, and hazel eyes. It is unknown what clothing Kayhart was wearing at the time.

Kayhart drives a green 2007 Ford Escape with a Pennsylvania registration that reads HPV0190.

If you see Kayhart, please contact Ferguson Township Police at 814-237-1172, or call 911.

State Police believe that Kayhart could be at special risk of harm or injury.