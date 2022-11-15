GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m.

Borgiet is five feet six inches tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has a bald head, and blue eyes. It is unknown what clothing Borgiet was wearing when he went missing.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

Borgiet drives a red 2014 Toyota Rav4 with a Pennsylvania registration that reads: ESN-4393.

Police believe that Borgiet may be at risk of harm or injury. If you see Borgiet, please contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000 immediately.