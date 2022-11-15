GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m.

Borgiet is five feet six inches tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has a bald head, and blue eyes. It is unknown what clothing Borgiet was wearing when he went missing.

Borgiet drives a red 2014 Toyota Rav4 with a Pennsylvania registration that reads: ESN-4393.

Police believe that Borgiet may be at risk of harm or injury. If you see Borgiet, please contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000 immediately.