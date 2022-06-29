Pictured: Hakeem Jarmon (courtesy of Philadelphia Police)

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for Amira Jarmon, a one-year-old girl from Philadelphia who went missing on June 29. Amira has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Amira was last seen with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon. Hakeem is five-foot-six and also has brown hair and brown eyes. Amira Jarmon is known to be with Hakeem Jarmon.

Amira and Hakeem were last seen near East Sharpnack Street in Philadelphia City on June 29 at approximately 6 p.m.

Police believe that Amira and Hakeem Jarmon could be at risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information about Amira or Hakeem Jarmon is urged to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Philadelphia City Police Department at 215-685-3215.