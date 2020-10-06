State releases amended guidelines for gathering limits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Venue occupancy limits will play a larger role in determining gathering size restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Wolf’s administration announced Tuesday.
The amended guidelines include a calculation for determining the number of people allowed inside or outside of the event.
Beginning on October 9, gathering sizes will be increased. The Department of Health released the following charts for determining occupancy sizes.
Maximum occupancy for indoor events:
|Maximum Occupancy
|Allowable Indoor Rate
|0-2,000 people
|20% of Maximum Occupancy
|2,001 – 10,000 people
|15% of Maximum Occupancy
|Over 10,000 people
|10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people
Maximum occupancy for outdoor events:
|Maximum Occupancy
|Allowable Outdoor Rate
|0-2,000 people
|25% of Maximum Occupancy
|2,001 – 10,000 people
|20% of Maximum Occupancy
|Over 10,000 people
|15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people
Venues must continue to comply with CDC’s coronavirus guidelines including social distancing, face coverings, have multiple restrooms and multiple entry and exit points.
“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”