(WHTM) — Several State Representatives are proposing legislation that would ensure marriage equality.

A ruling from the United State Supreme Court in 2014 recognized marriage as a right of same-sex couples.

However, lawmakers say some states are outdated.

Democratic Representatives want to update the “outdated” laws surrounding marriage equality to get rid of a section that only recognizes marriage between a man and a woman.