State Senator John Yudichak test positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator John Yudichak announced on Thursday, he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

Yudichak says he is isolating at home and following CDC guidelines.

“With recent news that Governor Tom Wolf has also tested positive for COVID-19, it is a somber reminder that novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted every citizen, every business, and every community in Pennsylvania.”