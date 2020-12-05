Staying chilly and breezy today

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Chilly & Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 28. Winds: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 41. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine today across central PA. It will be chilly and breezy though as high pressure stays just west and a nor’easter lifts into Nova Scotia. Clouds will increase again tonight as a weak system slides just south of our area. Behind this, reinforcing shots of cooler air will be felt through Wednesday with highs staying in the low 40s and lows around 30.

As we head toward mid-week, a pattern change will take shape as warmer air begins to advance northward. Temperatures should rebound close to 50° by Thursday and right through the first half of next weekend. A cold front will march through the Ohio Valley by then, spreading the next best chance for showers into our area by late Saturday. Cooler air looms again for the second half of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo