Staying dry and cold through the weekend, watching the coast for late Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, A Bit Warmer. Hi 49.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 25.

SATURDAY: Sunny, Chilly, & Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Thickening Clouds, Showers Late? Watching The Coast. Hi 39.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Ahead of a cold front, sitting to our north, temperatures will return to near 50 degrees this afternoon. As the front crosses tonight, no precipitation is likely with it, but more cold air is building behind it. Temperatures tumble back to the 20s tonight with mostly clear skies.



The weekend features well below average chill (about 20 degrees below normal), but again it is not record setting. Saturday brings plenty of sunshine after a chilly morning, however highs struggle to reach the upper-30s. Saturday night should be very cold with lows in the teens and low 20s. The record low for Sunday morning is 16° set in 1933. It is unlikely that we break that record, but outlying areas could see numbers like that. Thickening clouds then are likely for the rest of Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. The low off the coast will be a very close graze for Central PA. While some clouds are likely late Sunday, the question is whether the region sees any rain from this storm. Some models do bring the precipitation shield far enough inland for our region to get wet by Sunday evening. We will continue to monitor this and update the forecast as warranted. Stay tuned!



A series of coastal storms will be very close to the Mid-Atlantic late in the weekend and by the middle of next week. At this time any direct impacts from these storms are unlikely. Lingering clouds and few showers over eastern areas on Monday will be something to monitor, but we are keeping wintry weather off the table! Lots going on around us, but perhaps little actual weather locally. We busy monitoring everything for you. Enjoy your weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara